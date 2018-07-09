Head coach defends players caught on video in brawl with referees

The coach of an AAU basketball team is defending his players, who can be seen hitting a referee, on camera.
The attack happened Sunday morning at the Lakepoint Sporting Facility in Emerson near Cartersville.
Players and coaches who told Channel 2's Michael Seiden the brawl broke out at the end of a semi final game between Chicago's R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors.
“it’s just disgusting to watch something boil to this point when we are trying to something for kids," said Howard Martin, Head Coach of R.A.W. Athletics.
The video he says shows the team wasn't at fault, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}