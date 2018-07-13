Two officers accused of using mobile app to decide whether woman goes to jail

ROSWELL, Ga. - Body camera video from April appears to show two Roswell police officers using a mobile app to decide whether they should arrest a woman for speeding.
When Officer Courtney Brown stopped Sarah Webb for speeding past her, she gave her a tongue-lashing.
But when Brown consulted her colleague, she admitted to not having radar.
Officer Kristee Wilson assured her there were other ways to cite Webb for speeding.
The two are accused of instead deciding a coin flip app on Wilson's phone would determine whether Webb was arrested or cited. Webb eventually ended up behind bars.
Several months later, the two officers are now on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the traffic stop.
