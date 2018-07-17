$1 million worth cocaine found after traffic stop in Sandy Springs

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop led police to find more than $1 million worth of cocaine in Sandy Springs.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden got his hands on an indictment that details how police pulled over Ernest Ortuno-Hernandez on June 26.
According to the document, a K-9 first alerted officers to a positive drug alert during the traffic stop on GA-400 near Hammond Drive. After searching, police said they found three kilos of cocaine hidden in a box of Belvita cracker box.
The discovery then led police to the suspect's home where they said they found many more kilos of cocaine.
