0 Third woman arrested in steak knife attack on Applebee's waitress

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A third woman wanted in connection with the beating and stabbing of a waitress at a Henry County Applebee’s has been arrested.

Lakisha Boyd, 36, surrendered Monday night, according to McDonough police. She was booked into the Henry County Jail overnight.

Boyd is the third of four family members to be arrested. Lasondra Boyd, 38, and Keterah Boyd, 30, were arrested Friday in Wilkinson County near Macon after McDonough police identified the women in a lookout, McDonough police Maj. Kyle Helgerson told AJC.com on Monday.

All four women — three sisters and a cousin — face charges of aggravated assault and robbery in the July 10 attack on a waitress at the Industrial Boulevard location in McDonough.

The waitress was beaten and stabbed with a steak knife after she accidentally brushed against one woman’s leg, according to police.

The woman was sitting with her leg out in the aisle, Helgerson said. The server, who is in her 20s, apologized after the first accidental contact and left to get the table’s food and drinks when the women reportedly complained about slow service.

The second time she brushed against the woman while serving the food, it “infuriated the suspect,” Helgerson said.

After fellow diners stepped in to stop the attack, the women allegedly took the waitress’ tip money and skipped out on a $62.57 bill.

The waitress required 15 stitches after she was stabbed in her forearm. She was treated at Piedmont Henry Hospital and returned to work the next day, according to a statement from Applebee’s.

The Boyds were identified after McDonough police posted surveillance images from the restaurant’s parking lot to Facebook. The initial post was shared 3,500 times.

Lasondra and Keterah Boyd were released from jail Monday after each posting $35,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 20.

They also face misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal damage to property and theft of service. It is expected Lakisha Boyd will face similar charges.

Police are still asking for the public’s help to locate Demetrius Boyd. Anyone with information should call 911 or the McDonough Police Department 770-957-1218.

This article was written by Chelsea Prince with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

