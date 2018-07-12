Cops: 4 women punch, stab Applebee's waitress, then steal her tip money

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for four women who allegedly attacked an Applebee’s waitress, stabbed her and stole her tips, the McDonough Police Department said.
The assault occurred Tuesday in the 800 block of Industrial Boulevard, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police said the suspects punched the victim and one of them stabbed her.
They left the restaurant in a white Infiniti SUV, causing damage to property and making off with the woman’s tip money, according to the post.
Anyone with information is asked to contact McDonough police at 678-782-6322.
This article was written by Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}