ATLANTA - The college football player who fell into a coma after suffering a severe head injury earlier this year continues to defy the odds.
Channel 2 Action News was there Friday morning as Christion Abercrombie graduated from the Shepherd Center … a month early!
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington said family, friends and staff from the Shepherd Center were there to cheer him on as he walked out.
Doctors didn't expect Abercrombie to survive the night when he was first injured. Now, he's smiling and walking.
"They had to remove part of his skull to give the brain room to breathe. He progressed very quickly and emerged from that state within the first couple weeks here. Then I remember seeing him up and walking for the first time," said Dr. Anna Choo Elmers.
RELATED STORIES:
- Dec. 19, 2018 - Injured college football player from metro Atlanta honored by high school
- Dec. 16, 2018 - Injured football player from Atlanta continues to improve, visits family
- Nov. 16, 2018 - Atlanta native vows to play football again following serious injury on field
- Nov. 12, 2018 - Atlanta native seriously injured in football game reaches new milestone
- Oct. 22, 2018 - Injured football player from Atlanta able to wave, whisper 'yes'
- Oct. 17, 2018 - Injured college football player from Atlanta moved to Shepherd Center
- Oct. 2, 2018 - "He's a fighter" - Atlanta native remains critical after head injury
- Oct. 1, 2018 - Atlanta native has emergency surgery after football injury
His family says he's a walking, talking miracle.
"Today is just an exciting day that the Lord has made for us. We are just so grateful. As Dr. Elmers said, we didn't think we would be going home so soon," Abercrombie's mother, Staci Abercrombie, said.
BACKGROUND
Abercrombie suffered a head injury during a football game at Tennessee State University.
Doctors initially gave the South Fulton County native a 50-50 chance of surviving.
He did more than survive. He underwent surgery and progressed quickly.
He'll now spend Christmas at home with his family, then start an outpatient program.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}