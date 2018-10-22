ATLANTA - A college football player from Atlanta who was injured in a game last month continues to make vast improvements in his recovery.
Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie, who suffered a head injury against Vanderbilt, was able to move his hand and whisper a few words, according to his mother Staci Abercrombie.
God is working a miracle right in this moment. Christion is able to wave his hand, tell time, mumble names and the word yes. (when asked)he also gave a hug. It started when his dad heard something, and said “Can you talk”, he whispered YES! Blessings on Blessings🙏❗️— Staci Abercrombie (@smabercrombie) October 22, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
Channel 2 Action News has been following Abercrombie's recovery since he suffered his injury on Sept. 29.
The former Westlake High School player transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta after he spent several weeks in the ICU at Vanderbilt Hospital.
[RELATED: Injured college football player from Atlanta moved to Shepherd Center for treatment]
Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke with his former head coach Bryan Love, who visited Abercrombie while he was still at Vanderbilt.
"We're wishing the best for him and hoping and praying for a full recovery," Coach Bryan Love told Seiden.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}