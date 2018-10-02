  • 'He's a fighter': Atlanta native remains critical after head injury during game

    By: Michael Seiden

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Tennessee State football player and Atlanta native remains in critical condition after he suffered a head injury during Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.

    Christion Abercrombie is a linebacker for the TSU Tigers and a graduate of Westlake High School in Atlanta. 

    Hear from the player’s former coach, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke with his former coach on Tuesday, who had just returned from Tennessee to check on Abercrombie. He said he also prayed with Abercrombie’s family.

    A GoFundMe page was set up to assist Abercrombie and his family.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories