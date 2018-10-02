ATLANTA - Tennessee State football player and Atlanta native remains in critical condition after he suffered a head injury during Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt.
Christion Abercrombie is a linebacker for the TSU Tigers and a graduate of Westlake High School in Atlanta.
Hear from the player’s former coach, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke with his former coach on Tuesday, who had just returned from Tennessee to check on Abercrombie. He said he also prayed with Abercrombie’s family.
A GoFundMe page was set up to assist Abercrombie and his family.
