Atlanta native undergoes emergency surgery after head injury at college football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Hearts are heavy in Nashville, Tennessee, after an Atlanta native suffered a head injury in the second quarter during the Tennessee State vs. Vanderbilt football game Saturday afternoon.
TSU Tigers middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie, who remains in critical condition, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center to undergo emergency surgery.
Players from Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University gathered at midfield when Saturday’s game was over to pray for the sophomore, according to the Tennessean.
Vanderbilt and Tennessee State met at the 50 yard line after the game to pray for injured player Christian Abercrombie @VandyFootball @tsu_football @KySportsRadio pic.twitter.com/lS7cp2J8m4— Jeremy Buchanan (@jeremyrbuchanan) September 29, 2018
“Football’s what we do, not who we are.” — Derek Mason, on his team coming together with @TSU_Tigers to support Christion Abercrombie who was injured in today’s game— Brandon Valentine (@bvalentine615) September 29, 2018
Abercombie transferred to TSU from Illinois, according to the TSU Tigers official website.
Tennessee State Football released the following statement:
Update on Christion Abercrombie pic.twitter.com/JN9WBycVYs— TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) September 30, 2018
He graduated from Westlake High School in Atlanta in 2016. Abercombie helped lead WHS to a 10-3 record in 2015 and earned the title of Defensive Player of the Year for Georgia Region 3 (AAAAAA).
