COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County District Attorney’s office said Friday it will decide in the next couple of weeks whether to charge an Atlanta rapper and a record executive as co-conspirators in the 2015 shooting of Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter’s tour bus.
Prosecutors claim Jimmy “Peewee Roscoe” Winfrey shot up the bus on I-285 after a concert as a way to gain status in a gang.
One theory they initially floated was that Bryan “Birdman” Williams and Jeffrey “Young Thug” Williams put him up to it.
Neither man had been charged previously.
BREAKING: #Cobb DA's office tells me they will decide in "next few weeks" whether to charge Birdman, Young Thug in shooting of Lil' Wayne's tour bus. Starting at 4, the new evidence surfacing in a civil suit over the shooting. pic.twitter.com/ocmjtKhkVB— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) September 28, 2018
