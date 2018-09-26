0 Ohio State-Penn State highlights BIG day of college football on Channel 2

If you can believe it college football fans, we are already one month into the 2018 season.

But the time for non-conference play is over as many programs head into the thick of their tough conference schedules.

Here are the games you can catch only on Channel 2 this Saturday, including a top 10 showdown in Columbus.

Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson, Noon on Channel 2

No. 3 Clemson routed Georgia Tech on Channel 2 last Saturday. Now they return to Death Valley to host Syracuse, who was the only team to defeat them in regular season last year.

The Orange is off to an impressive 4-0 start, its first since 1991, and even picked up votes in this week's polls. Syracuse's undefeated start can be credited to its high-powered offense led by quarterback Eric Dungey.

As for Clemson's quarterback situation, Dabo Swinney promoted Cartersville's Trevor Lawrence to starting quarterback over Kelly Bryant.

Bryant announced Wednesday that he would transfer from Clemson, but Swinney told ESPN he is sticking behind his decision.

Baylor at No. 6 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

Baylor looks to bounce back in its Big 12 road opener after No. 12 TCU routed the Bears 45-22 in their conference opener.

But Baylor will need some luck against No. 6 Oklahoma, who they have beaten only once in Norman.

Good news for Baylor is that Oklahoma's defense has looked shaky through four games this season. The Sooners gave up 339 rushing yards to Army's triple option in last week's overtime win.

No. 4 Ohio State at No.9 Penn State, 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2

No.4 Ohio State survived No. 12 TCU two weeks ago on Channel 2. Now, the Buckeyes face another top 15 opponent when No. 9 Penn State arrives in Columbus.

Saturday's match will surely have an outcome on the College Football Playoff picture. The past few meetings between the programs have been come down to the wire with Ohio State's 39-38 win in 2017 and Penn State's 24-21 upset in 2016.

Buckeyes star linebacker Nick Bosa will be out for another week and could be sidelined until at least November after having surgery. The defense will have to put together some major stops against the Nittany Lions, who are averaging 55.5 points per game.

The good news though is running back Mike Weber will return Saturday.

