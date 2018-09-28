  • National sexual assault hotline calls jumped 147% during Christine Blasey Ford's testimony

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    As Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, the Rape Abuse and Incest Network (RAINN) said there was an “unprecedented” spike in calls, Time reported.

    Ford testified about her alleged assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization that administers the hotline, tweeted there was an estimated 147 percent jump above normal volume, The Hill reported.

    Since Ford went forward with her allegations, there has been a 45.6 percent increase compared to the same time frame in 2017, Time reported.

    >> Who is Christine Blasey Ford?

    Ford told senators about the alleged assault Thursday, which she said happened while they were both at a high school party during the 1980s. Later in the day, Kavanaugh issued a forceful denial.

    When a second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, alleged sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, RAINN’s hotline saw an increase of 57 percent, compared to an average Friday through Sunday, Time reported.

    Kavanaugh has also denied the allegations made by Ramirez and a third woman, Julie Swetnick.

    RAINN, which also runs a free, confidential online chat service, said there were “unprecedented” waiting times Thursday, The Hill reported.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories