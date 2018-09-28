National sexual assault hotline calls jumped 147% during Christine Blasey Ford's testimony

As Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, the Rape Abuse and Incest Network (RAINN) said there was an “unprecedented” spike in calls, Time reported.
Ford testified about her alleged assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization that administers the hotline, tweeted there was an estimated 147 percent jump above normal volume, The Hill reported.
We estimate that today the National Sexual Assault Hotline saw a 147% increase above normal volume. https://t.co/sVpTuIEffA— RAINN (@RAINN) September 28, 2018
Since Ford went forward with her allegations, there has been a 45.6 percent increase compared to the same time frame in 2017, Time reported.
Ford told senators about the alleged assault Thursday, which she said happened while they were both at a high school party during the 1980s. Later in the day, Kavanaugh issued a forceful denial.
We are experiencing unprecedented wait times for our online chat. If you are able, we encourage you to call 800.656.HOPE (4673) or reach out via chat tomorrow. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.— RAINN (@RAINN) September 27, 2018
When a second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, alleged sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, RAINN’s hotline saw an increase of 57 percent, compared to an average Friday through Sunday, Time reported.
Kavanaugh has also denied the allegations made by Ramirez and a third woman, Julie Swetnick.
RAINN, which also runs a free, confidential online chat service, said there were “unprecedented” waiting times Thursday, The Hill reported.
