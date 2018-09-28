0 Pre-K teachers accused of zip-tying students' hands behind their backs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two pre-K teachers have resigned after students accused them of tying their hands behind their backs with zip ties.

Parents of the Oak View Elementary students were stunned and furious at the allegations involving 4-year-old children.

“It just breaks my heart that I can’t send my child to school and for her to be safe, learn and get an education,” said one mother, who didn’t want to be identified.

She told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that she wants every parent to know what she says happened to her 4-year-old daughter and another student at the Decatur school.

The alleged incident happened on Monday, but it wasn’t until Tuesday that someone called school officials about it.

The female teachers are accused of zip-tying the children’s hands behind their backs as a form of punishment.

“I said, ‘OMG that’s like being in jail in handcuffs. How can someone do this to a 4-year-old child?’ Every time I talk about it I get emotional,” the mother said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The students also told their parents the teachers allegedly threatened to throw spiders on them if they didn’t stop acting up.

DeKalb school officials didn’t send a letter out to parents notifying them about the alleged incident until two days after they found out.

“I asked (why). I actually spoke to the assistant principal this morning and he told me they had to send it over to the school board,” the mother said.

The district suspended the two teachers and a reliable source told Fernandes that the teachers resigned Friday.

“I want them to pay. I want them to not have a license to teach because they don’t need to teach. Who would do this? Would they like this to happen to their own kids?” the mother said.

Parents said letting the teachers resign isn't enough because they can go work for another school district.

“This has really shaken me to the core,” the mother said. “If I can’t trust the school system, you know, who can I trust?"

She says her daughter has not been the same since the alleged incident.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.