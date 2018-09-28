Men dragged couple into apartment before attacking man, raping woman, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a half dozen men who jumped a couple outside of an apartment Thursday night.
Officers say the couple was walking past an apartment at The Overlook on Tara Blvd late last night when 5 or 6 men came out and grabbed them.
Sources tell Channel 2's Dave Huddleston that the men dragged the couple inside, beat up the man and then raped the woman, according to investigators.
At some point this morning, the couple was able to escape.
We're talking with investigators about the attack and the desperate push to get these violent criminals off the street, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}