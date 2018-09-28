COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An anonymous tip helped police raid a storage facility and confiscate $100,000 worth of marijuana.
Officials with the Marietta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that someone called 911 to report possible drug activity in a storage facility on Cobb Parkway South on Thursday.
“K-9 Apex was brought to the storage facility and alerted on a specific storage unit,” police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Officers stayed in the area and later watched two people enter the locker and remove the contents. Police then stopped the suspects as they were leaving.
Police said they found 30 one-pound packages of marijuana and $1,600 in cash.
Chuck Raiford, 40, and Telisha Passmore, 45, were charged with felony trafficking marijuana.
JUST IN: @MariettaPD seize $100,000 in drugs. Two people accused of drug trafficking. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/2F0ONW8YPU— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 28, 2018
Channel 2's Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose is working on learning more about the bust. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}