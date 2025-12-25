Georgia ranks 6th for grocery spending in US

ATLANTA — Groceries have gotten more and more expensive over the years and a recent study by Vesper Tool shows just how much each state is spending.

Across the country, Vesper Tool’s analysis says Georgia outspends 44 states when it comes to grocery shopping costs.

While Mississippi spends the most as a percentage, Georgia shoppers pushed the state’s spending to the No. 6 spot on the board.

According to the Vesper Tool study, Georgians collectively spend about $41.5 billion on groceries, or about 7.5% of all spending in the state.

While prices have gone up, Vesper Tool said the spending level in Georgia is also a result of how many people live there.

“With a much larger population of over 11 million, Georgians spent $41. billion on groceries from a total consumption of $554.6 billion,” the study said.

In contrast, Mississippi pays more when it comes to proportion but fewer dollars, at just $10.5 billion, or 8.46% of their overall spending.

Here are the top 10 states for spending on groceries, ranked by percentage of consumption:

Mississippi - $10.5 billion, 8.46% TIED: Hawaii - $6.7 billion, 8.04% and West Virginia - $6.8 billion, 8.04% Kansas - $11.6 billion, 8.01% Kentucky - $16.6 billion, 7.7% Montana - $4.7 billion, 7.58% TIED: Georgia - $41.5 billion, 7.49% and Maine - $6.3 billion, 7.49% South Carolina - $19.8 billion, 7.48% Alabama - $16.8 billion, 7.38% Oregon - $17.3 billion, 7.37% Vermont - $2.8 billion, 7.32%

