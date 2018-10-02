GHSA releases new details about high school football player's death

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia High School Association has completed its review into the tragic death of Pike County football player Dylan Thomas.
The organization said Thomas fell during a play in the third quarter and reported an issue with the feeling in his leg.The GHSA said there was no indication of an injury in the second quarter.
Thomas died Sunday night, two days after he was transported to Grady Memorial for emergency surgery.
According to the GHSA, Thomas was helped off the field by trainers with the apparent leg injury and was met on the sidelines by an orthopedic surgeon.
The GHSA concluded that Pike County was not negligent in its handling of Thomas’ injury.
“The coaches had taken every precaution to prepare for potential injuries and went beyond the required standards when working within the concussion protocol," the GHSA said in a statement.
Pike County coach Brad Webber said to Channel 2 Action News that Thomas was "one of the finest young men I've ever had in my life."
“It's going to be extremely difficult, it's going to be just hour to hour,” Webber told Channel 2. “We’re family here. And when our family hurts, we all hurt together. We’ll get through this together."
