Georgia high school football player seriously injured during game

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - The community in Pike County is coming together to pray for a local high school football player injured during a game Friday night.
Witnesses said the player, Dylan Thomas, was taken by ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for surgery. His uncle posted on Facebook that Thomas was in “very critical condition” and is suffering from brain swelling from the injury.
A prayer vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Pike County High School’s football field.
Many in the community have been sharing a photo with the hashtag #DylanStrong across social media.
"Please just ask everyone to be praying for them," the team's coach's wife posted on Facebook.
Another local football player was injured during a game this weekend.
An Atlanta-native football player was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after he was injured during a Tennessee State game Saturday.
TSU Tigers middle linebacker Christion Abercrombie was listed in critical condition.
"It was just a football play," said coach Rod Reed Sunday morning on his coaches radio show on WNSR 560-AM/95.9-FM. "He was taking on a block and it wasn't anything malicious or dirty or anything like that. Just an unfortunate situation."
