Football player remembered as 'one of the finest young men' coach encountered

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - A Pike County community is in mourning after a high school football player died following an injury during a game.
Dylan Thomas suffered an injury during Friday night’s game. His coach, Brad Webber, said on Monday that Thomas came off the field complaining initially about a possible leg injury and as he was being checked out on the sideline, Thomas became incoherent and then unresponsive, before being rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.
“He was one of the finest young men I’ve ever had in my life,” Webber told Channel 2’s Tom Regan, choking back tears.
Webber said the district is reviewing video of the game to try and figure out what happened to Thomas. His injury still remains a mystery to district officials.
