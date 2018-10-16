Injured college football player from Atlanta will be moved to Shepherd Center

ATLANTA - A Tennessee State University player who was injured during a game last month continues to make significant progress.
Channel 2 Action News has learned linebacker Christion Abercrombie will be discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center and transferred to the Shepherd Center as he continues his recovery from a serious head injury.
The Shepherd Center in Atlanta specializes in treating and rehabilitating patients with brain injuries. It is a top ten rehabilitation center in the country.
School officials tweeted the update Tuesday. Abercrombie is in stable condition.
RELATED STORIES:
Abercrombie, who will be discharged on Wednesday, has been in the neurological intensive care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center since Sept. 29.
Abercrombie went to the sideline during the first half of the Tigers' loss to Vanderbilt , told trainers he had a headache, then required oxygen. He was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery .
Update on Christion Abercrombie #StandWithChristion #ChristionStrong pic.twitter.com/ZbHJFxv4t2— TennesseeSt Football (@tsu_football) October 16, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}