ATLANTA - We’re learning new details about the recovery of an Atlanta-area college student who was seriously injured in a football game.
Christion Abercrombie, 20, suffered a head injury on a routine play in a game against Vanderbilt in September. He then collapsed on the sideline.
The Westlake High graduate was then rushed into emergency surgery at a nearby hospital.
Christion is recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead, where his mother saying he is making great strides each day.
His mother, Staci Abercrombie told Channel 2's Tom Regan on Friday that her son is speaking full sentences, feeding himself, walking with assistance and even shooting hoops during physical therapy.
Even with the long road to recovery ahead of him, Christion has vowed he will be play football again.
“I ain’t done. I’m playing again,” Staci Abercrombie said Christion told his father one day.
