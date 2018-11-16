2 people found dead in car in hotel parking lot

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a car outside a hotel in College Park Friday.
Channel 2's Lori Wilson is on the scene at the Holiday inn Express on Best Road.
2 people found dead in a car in College Park, we’re working to get information from police now. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/rGjFW39dDu— Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) November 16, 2018
Crime scene tape was stretched across the parking lot as investigators worked nearby.
We're working to learn the circumstances surrounding their death for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}