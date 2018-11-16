Atlanta police testing new sensors that detect sound of gunshots

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that Atlanta police is testing new technology that can detect the sound of gunshots.
It helps police fight crime and keeps you safe, but some worry about the potential privacy concerns.
The technology, which the department started using this week, is called ShotSpotter. It uses sensors on utility poles and on top of buildings to pick up the sound of gunshots and alert police. But some say it’s an extension of big brother.Right now, there are around 100 sensors around Atlanta.
“We looked at where we’re having the highest number of shots fired, random gunshots,” APD Deputy Chief Chris Lane Hagin said.
Some of the neighborhoods where police are testing the new technology, and the concerns from one expert who says the sensors record a lot more than just gunshots, Friday at 5 p.m.
