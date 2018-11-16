0 Uber Eats driver who shot and killed customer found guilty on all counts

ATLANTA - An Uber Eats driver who shot and killed a customer he said threatened him has been found guilty on all counts.

Robert Bivines shot Ryan Thornton as he made a delivery to Thornton's condo on Pharr Court South on Feb. 17. Thornton was a 30-year-old graduate of Morehouse University.

On Friday, Bivines was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault among other charges.

Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes was in the courtroom as the verdict was read. The judge sentenced Bivins to life in prison plus five years after Thornton's fiance, Jerica Jones, and several family members asked for the maximum sentence.

Jones said that she doesn't believe in the death penalty and asked for Bivines to serve his full term.

"This has been overwhelming, but at the end of the day I don't really believe in the death penalty," Jones said "(Bivines) took a lifetime from me, a future family... I can only ask that Robert Bivines serve every day for every year of every count he was charged with."

Jones went on to say how much losing her fiance has devastated her.

“I lost something very, very special to me. And I will never get that back," Jones said. "Every day, I woke up to somebody who really loved me, and I loved him too. And that was taken away."

Thornton's uncle also asked the judge to never let Bivins out of prison.

Bivins initially declined to address the court or the family but then spoke after the judge gave him another chance.

"I just want to apologize for everything that occurred. To the family, to the court," Bivins said. "I know my words are useless, so I'm at a loss for words."

Police said Ryan Thornton ordered food from Uber Eats and the driver delivered the food around 11:30 p.m. At some point, authorities said words were exchanged between Thornton and the driver.

Thornton died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Bivines' attorney, Jackie Patterson, argued that it was a case of self-defense.

"This is a case where my client had no choice but to defend himself," he said.

Patterson said Thornton was irate that it took a while for his food to arrive. He said Thornton was aggressive and as Bivines walked away, Thornton made a threatening move.

"He turned around, put his hand in his pocket and said, 'I'm going to (bleep) you up,'" Patterson said.

Patterson said Bivines was afraid to wait to see what Thornton had in his pocket so he said he defended himself.

Bivines had only worked as an Uber Eats driver for a week. Uber has a "no weapons" policy for its drivers.

