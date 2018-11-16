0 10-year-old student forced to stand outside in rain, cold as punishment, mother says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old DeKalb County boy says his gym teacher forced him to stand in the cold and rain for more than 30 minutes as a form of punishment. And he didn't have a jacket.

The boy's mother is furious and wants answers. She said her son’s teacher made him wait up against the wall on a day where it was around 41 degrees and pouring rain outside.

“Everybody saw me like soaked,” the boy said.

The boy described pulling his hands up into his shirt and holding his fists under his chin and biting his fingers to try and stay warm.

The mother wants that teacher off the job.

Tara Gilmore told Channel 2 Action News this all started over some kind of dance move her son did on the floor of the gym at Henderson Mill Elementary School on Monday.

“I think best case he would do the right thing and turn in his resignation,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore said her son, Joe Austin, even considered walking home.

Austin said he understands why his mother is so upset.

“I shouldn't be out in the cold with only a t-shirt with short sleeves,” Austin said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the school district.

In a statement, DeKalb County Schools says: “It's highest priority is the health and safety of our students. Furthermore, our staff is always expected to abide by certain standards of conduct.”

A district spokesperson went on to say it is investigating the incident as a personnel matter and will take appropriate action based on the findings.

