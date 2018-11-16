  • Video shows teacher body slam student onto table at Atlanta high school

    By: Tom Jones

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of a physical altercation between a student and a graduation coach at South Atlanta High School.

    The incident happened on Oct. 3. Zahki Koonce, 17, said it all began when he touched teacher Henry Coleman on the shoulder and said, “What's up?”

    “I just felt my body, my whole body, just fly into the table with books on it. He came to the table, slung me off the table to the ground,” Koonce said.

    The student was initially charged for touching the teacher before the school pushed for the charges to be dropped.

