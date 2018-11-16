Video shows teacher body slam student onto table at Atlanta high school

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of a physical altercation between a student and a graduation coach at South Atlanta High School.
The incident happened on Oct. 3. Zahki Koonce, 17, said it all began when he touched teacher Henry Coleman on the shoulder and said, “What's up?”
[READ MORE: Teen says teacher lost control, slammed him to the ground; both facing charges]
“I just felt my body, my whole body, just fly into the table with books on it. He came to the table, slung me off the table to the ground,” Koonce said.
The student was initially charged for touching the teacher before the school pushed for the charges to be dropped.
The charges the teacher faces and the response from the school, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
I’ve worked for a month to get this video. This high school graduate coach was charged with battery of this student. The student was charged too. What sparked it all. That’s at 11. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nglTcgGwVm— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) November 16, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}