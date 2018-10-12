Teen says teacher lost control and slammed him to the ground; both charged

ATLANTA - A local high school student told Channel 2 Action News a teacher slammed him to the ground.
Zahki Koonce, 17, said it all began at South Atlanta High School when he touched the teacher on the shoulder and said, “What's up.”
That's when he said teacher Henry Coleman lost control and violently attacked him.
“I just felt my body, my whole body, just fly into the table with books on it. He came to the table, slung me off the table to the ground,” Koonce said.
The incident happened Oct. 3 in the school library.
Koonce said the incident was captured on the school's video surveillance system, and the school system said Coleman was charged for the attack.
The reason Koonce's mother is upset her son is also facing charges, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:15 p.m.
