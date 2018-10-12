Man falls 2 stories on set of Mister Rogers movie, listed in critical condition

MT. LEBANON, Pa. - A crew member on the biographical film about Fred Rogers fell two stories from a building in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania on Thursday night, police said.
The man, a 65-year-old sound mixer from the Pittsburgh area, took a smoke break between filming scenes for “You Are My Friend” when others nearby said they heard a noise and discovered the man had fallen from a balcony, police said.
The man was taken to UPMC Mercy in serious condition, police said. The police chief later said the situation worsened and the man is in critical condition.
Filming has stopped for the night as police investigate.
