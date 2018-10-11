Hartsfield-Jackson to hold career fair Oct. 30

ATLANTA - Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to host a career fair Oct. 30 to fill more than 2,000 jobs at airport businesses.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center.
More than 60 employers will be at the career fair, hiring for positions such as baristas, bartenders, drivers, cooks, hosts, cashiers, servers, shift managers, sales associates, baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, custodians, construction managers, project managers, carpenters, administrative assistants, accountants, police, firefighters, customer service, field engineers, programmers, security officers, software engineers and technical writers.
Interested job seekers must be able to pass a 10-year federal background check, should wear business attire and bring at least ten copies of their resumé. Those interested can also register for the career fair in advance.
Parking at the convention center costs $5, but job seekers can take MARTA and the free airport SkyTrain to the site.
