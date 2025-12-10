‘Dishonorable:’ Residents react to removal of MLK Day from National Park Service free days

ATLANTA — The Trump administration has removed Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from the National Park Service’s free admission days, sparking emotional reactions from the community.

The decision means that visitors will now have to pay to visit the MLK National Historical Park in Atlanta on these previously free admission days. The administration added Flag Day, which coincides with President Trump’s birthday, as a new free admission day.

“Push has come to shove. This should not be allowed,” said Marcus Payne, a resident who broke down in tears discussing the decision.

Martin Luther King III expressed disappointment.

“The decision to remove free entry on this day, as well as on Juneteenth, is beyond disappointing and contradicts the very inclusion these holidays represent,” Martin Luther King III wrote.

Bernice King commented on social media, expressing greater disappointment with systemic issues than with the park entry fee change.

“I’m far, far more disappointed (and mournful) that the United States continues to perpetuate poverty, militarism (yielding genocide), and racism than I am by National Park entry no longer being free on MLK Day,” Bernice King wrote.

Political analyst Bill Crane noted the financial strain on the National Park Service but acknowledged the sensitivity of the holiday selection.

“The National Park Service is straining for revenue,” Krane said. “I don’t think it’s intentionally a message but its definitely sending a message to African Americans that you and your holidays do not matter.”

“It’s dishonorable, and as a veteran, I don’t know how any of us can stand for this,” Payne said.

“I’m more confused on why you want to go ahead and do something like this,” resident Julian Roberts told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

The Interior Secretary defended the policy change, stating it ensures taxpayers continue to enjoy affordable access.

