MLK Day, Juneteenth removed from fee-free days at national parks, adds Trump’s birthday

ATLANTA — The Trump administration has dropped Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from the fee-free days at the country’s national parks for 2026.

The Department of the Interior recently released its “resident-only patriotic fee-free days” for 2026.

Replacing MLK Day and Juneteenth, parks will offer free access on President’s Day and Flag Day, which is also President Donald Trump’s birthday.

“President Trump’s leadership always puts American families first,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in a news release. “These policies ensure that U.S. taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, continue to enjoy affordable access, while international visitors contribute their fair share to maintaining and improving our parks for future generations.”

The department also said that beginning Jan. 1, the Annual Pass will cost $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents.

In the news release, the department said the move ensures that “American taxpayers who already support the National Park System receive the greatest benefit. Nonresidents without an annual pass will pay a $100 per person fee to enter 11 of the most visited national parks, in addition to the standard entrance fee.”

Here is a list of the fee-free holidays for this year:

President’s Day (February 16, 2026)

Memorial Day (May 25, 2026)

Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday (June 14, 2026)

Independence Day weekend (July 3–5, 2026)

110th Birthday of the National Park Service (August 25, 2026)

Constitution Day (Sept. 17, 2026)

Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday (Oct. 27, 2026)

Veteran’s Day (November 11, 2026)

The Interior Department said all the money raised from the new fee policies will go back into the national parks for “upgrades to visitor facilities, essential maintenance, and improved services nationwide.”

