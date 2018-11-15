Gwinnett Elections Board working to certify nearly 500 votes; last in state

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - People are starting to gather as Gwinnett County Election's Board is set to rule on the final 492 ballots that are up in the air for the 2018 election.
The decision, expected to be made by 5 p.m., could play a big role in the congressional race for the 7th District.
About 364 of the ballots being looked at are absentee ballots with year of birth issues. A federal court judge ordered the county to include these. There are 11 provisional ballots with signature mismatches. Four other provisionals are pending state verification along with 113 military and overseas ballots.
If approved, Gwinnett will be the last county in the state to certify its votes and send them to the state.
