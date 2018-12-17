ATLANTA - A college football player from Atlanta who was injured in a game in September made a short visit to be with his family on Sunday.
Tennessee State linebacker Christion Abercrombie, who collapsed on the sideline against Vanderbilt, was seen with his family watching football, according to his mother Staci Abercrombie.
Staci Abercrombie posted a photo of her son and family saying: "A “Super Special Sunday!” We took Christion home for a couple of hours to watch some 🏈❗️Because of God and your 🙏 it was possible‼️ I’m so amazed and thankful for the miracle that God allowed in my son‼️ This is truly a 🎁❗️"
Today was a “Super Special Sunday!” We took Christion home for a couple of hours to watch some 🏈❗️Because of God and your 🙏 it was possible‼️ I’m so amazed and thankful for the miracle that God allowed in my son‼️ This is truly a 🎁❗️ pic.twitter.com/jjxzhsfqD4— Staci Abercrombie (@smabercrombie) December 16, 2018
Channel 2 Action News has been following Abercrombie's recovery since he suffered his injury on Sept. 29.
The former Westlake High School player transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta after he spent several weeks in the ICU at Vanderbilt Hospital.
RELATED: Injured college football player from Atlanta moved to Shepherd Center for treatment]
Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke with his former head coach Bryan Love, who visited Abercrombie while he was still at Vanderbilt.
"We're wishing the best for him and hoping and praying for a full recovery," Coach Bryan Love told Seiden.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}