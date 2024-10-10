HURRICANE MILTON UPDATES: Storm becomes Category 1 as it crosses Florida

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is continuing to track Hurricane Milton. The storm officially made landfall at 8:35 p.m. near Siesta Key, Florida.

The National Hurricane Center says Milton is currently a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to move across Florida and back out to the Atlantic Ocean by Thursday afternoon.

1:24 a.m. Milton becomes Category 1 storm

As Hurricane Milton moves across Florida, it has become a Category 1 hurricane with 90 mph maximum sustained winds.

The storm is moving east-northeast at about 16 mph, as a flash flood emergency continues over portions of west-central Florida.

12:36 a.m. Milton weakens slightly with 100 mph winds

Milton remains a Category 2 hurricane, now with 100 mph winds.

The threats of extreme winds, flash flooding and life-threatening storm surge continue as Milton moves inland along Florida’s west coast.

12:16 a.m. Drinking water service to be shut off in St. Petersburg due to major water main break

A major water main break is impacting potable water services across the entire city of St. Petersburg, due to Milton’s damage.

The shutdown is expected to last until the necessary repairs can be completed, officials said.

-ABC News’ Victoria Arancio

12:11 a.m. Crane collapses at construction site in St. Petersburg

A crane collapsed during 90 mph winds in downtown St. Petersburg on Wednesday night.

The crane was at a downtown building construction site, according to the City of St. Petersburg.

No injuries have been reported.

11:58 p.m. More than 2 million customers without power in Florida

There are more than 2,025,000 million customers without power across Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm, according to poweroutage.us.

11:36 p.m. Milton brings over 17 inches of rain to St. Petersburg, Tampa sees nearly 10

Albert Whitted Airport saw 17.24 inches of rain in St. Petersburg, Florida, Wednesday evening.

Tampa International Airport had 9.93 inches of rain hours after Hurricane Milton made landfall.

Daytona Beach is experiencing 61 mph winds with nearly 4 inches of rain.

11:12 p.m. 5 transported to hospitals after reports of tornadoes in Palm Beach County, Florida

Five people were transported to local hospitals after reports of multiple tornadoes caused damage to parts of Palm Beach County, Florida, on Wednesday.

Palm Beach County firefighters rescued multiple people from vehicles and structures — with some trapped or unable to escape from overturned vehicles — following calls received by authorities for multiple tornadoes and trapped people in Wellington, Acreage and Loxahatchee in the county, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said in a press release.

Of the five transported, three were trauma patients.

11:11 p.m. Portion of Tropicana Field roof torn off

A portion of the roof at the Tropicana Field stadium in St. Petersburg was torn off amid high winds a short time ago.

Capt. Garth Swingle of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue told ABC News they have contact with the people inside and they are safe.

10:45 p.m. Multiple fatalities’ due to suspected tornado in St. Lucie County: Sheriff

There are “multiple fatalities” at a retirement community following a suspected tornado, St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson told ABC News.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village in Fort Pierce, according to Pearson.

Pearson told West Palm Beach affiliate WPBF earlier that they have asked for search and rescue teams.

On the east coast of Florida, emergency personnel responded to reported tornados in Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Martin County, St. Lucie County and Indian River County.

--ABC News’ Ben Stein and Darren Reynolds

10:15 p.m. More than 1.5 million customers without power in Florida

There are more than 1,549,000 million customers without power across Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm, according to poweroutage.us.

10 p.m. Milton downgraded to Category 2 hurricane

Milton is now a Category 2 hurricane, with 110 mph winds as it continues moving inland.

9:55 p.m. Serious injuries, severe damage reported after possible tornado in Martin County

A possible tornado caused “significant damage” in Port Salerno, Martin County Fire Rescue said on X while sharing photos of the destruction.

“It’s estimated that dozens of homes have been damaged, some severely,” it said.

Injuries ranging from minor to serious have also been reported, according to Martin County Fire Rescue. No fatalities have been reported at this time, it added.

🚨 US 1/SE Federal Hwy in Port Salerno remains closed near Cove Rd after a possible tornado caused significant damage to structures, trees, light poles & power lines on the highway.



Deputies continue to work the scene & firefighters are helping residents & assessing the damage. pic.twitter.com/sS23UqgWGr — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) October 10, 2024

9:38 p.m. Biden will be updated on Milton ‘throughout the night’: White House

President Joe Biden will “continue to receive updates from his team throughout the night” as Milton moves across the Florida peninsula, the White House said.

Biden called several officials in Florida Wednesday before landfall, including the mayors of Sarasota and Orlando, telling them to “call him directly” if they need assistance, the White House said.

9:16 p.m. More than 1 million customers without power in Florida

There are 1,160,958 customers without power across Florida after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm, according to poweroutage.us.

9:15 p.m. ‘We have lost some life,’ says St. Lucie County, Florida sheriff

St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson spoke to ABC News’ West Palm Beach affiliate WPBF on camera and said, “We have lost some life.”

Pearson did not say how many people died, but said they have asked for search and rescue teams.

On the east coast of Florida, emergency personnel responded to reported tornados in Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Martin County, St. Lucie County and Indian River County.

-ABC News’ Ben Stein

9:05 p.m. Milton now has 115 mph winds

Milton remains a Category 3 hurricane now with 115 mph winds about a half hour after making landfall.

It is traveling east-northeast at 15 mph, bringing life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding.

8:57 p.m. Sarasota mayor says she spoke with Biden about recovery

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert said she spoke on the phone with President Joe Biden following his briefing earlier Wednesday about the “unprecedented” hurricane.

“The President wanted to see if there is anything we need in Sarasota to let him know. He understands this is going to be an unprecedented type of hurricane and also understands it will take a lot from the federal government to help us recover in Sarasota,” Alpert said in a statement after Milton made landfall just south of Sarasota, near Siesta Key.

8:48 p.m. Flash flood warning in place for Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater

A flash flood warning is in effect for Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater until 11:30 p.m. ET, according to the National Weather Service.

8:31 p.m. Milton makes landfall

Hurricane Milton has made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida as a dangerous Category 3 storm.

8:27 p.m. 125 homes destroyed in tornado outbreak, Florida official says

An estimated 125 homes have been destroyed amid a “life-threatening” tornado outbreak ahead of Milton’s landfall, according to Kevin Guthrie, the head of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Florida’s east coast has had “a lot of tornadic activity” that has resulted in structural damage, he said during a press briefing Wednesday evening.

Based on preliminary information, about 125 homes have been destroyed, “most of them mobile homes and senior communities,” he said.

“So we’re trying to get into Florida’s most vulnerable to make sure they’re taken care of,” he added.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there have been 116 tornado warnings issued on Wednesday, with 19 confirmed touchdowns.

7:47 p.m. Eyewall begins to move ashore in the Tampa region

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Milton was centered about 35 miles west-southwest of Sarasota, Florida, and had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported.

The Category 3 storm was moving northeast at 15 mph, slowing slightly from earlier in the afternoon.

“The northern eyewall of Hurricane Milton is beginning to move onshore of the Florida Gulf Coast near Tampa and St. Petersburg where an Extreme Wind Warning is now in effect,” the hurricane center said in its latest advisory.

“Please shelter in place as these extremely dangerous hurricane-force winds overspread the region.”

7:02 p.m. Taylor Swift donates $5 million for Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts

Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to the nonprofit Feeding America for Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts, the organization announced Wednesday evening.

In an Instagram post, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said the organization is “incredibly grateful” for the donation.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” Babineaux-Fontenot said. “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead. Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need.”

6:53 p.m. Florida officials urge residents to stay indoors, no longer travel

Hours before Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall, Florida officials are urging residents to remain inside.

“NOW is the time to stay indoors and avoid traveling -- weather conditions will be dangerous across the state well into Thursday,” the state’s Department of Transportation said in a post on X Wednesday evening.

Hillborough County officials said it has become too dangerous even to transport people to shelters.

5:01 p.m. At least 15 tornadoes reported across Florida

At least 15 tornadoes have been reported on Wednesday, mostly in South Florida.

Several tornado warnings are ongoing across the eastern Florida peninsula, from west of West Palm Beach to just southeast of Orlando.

4:06 p.m. Hurricane Milton downgraded to Category 3

Hurricane Milton is downgraded to a Category 3 storm but remains a grave threat to Florida, forecasters say.

4PM EDT #Milton Position Update: Tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall spreading inland across the Florida peninsula. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for the latest pic.twitter.com/aXRGEW0ZsS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2024

3:44 p.m. 24% of Florida gas stations without fuel: GasBuddy

As of Wednesday afternoon, 24% of Florida gas stations were without fuel, according to GasBuddy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that there’s no fuel shortage but he acknowledged “demand is high and some gas stations have run out.”

The Florida Highway Patrol has been escorting fuel tankers to ensure continued supply, especially to ports like Tampa Bay and Manatee, which may face disruptions, he said.

“We’ve dispatched 1.6 million gallons of diesel and 1.1 million gallons of gasoline,” he said.

3:35 p.m. Flight cancelations continue over Milton

By early afternoon, airlines had canceled about 1,900 U.S. flights, with more than 80% of them at three large Florida airports that were closed by the storm and another, Miami International, that remained open.

Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday, Orlando International shut down Wednesday morning and Southwest Florida International near Fort Myers planned to reopen Friday. Some smaller airports in the state also shut down. Widespread cancellations extended into Atlanta and Charlotte.

3:10 p.m. Tropical storm force winds string to hit Florida

Tropical storm-force winds have begun lashing the western coast of Florida as Hurricane Milton draws closer, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said at 3 p.m. that the Category 4 storm’s center was 120 miles southwest of Tampa and 110 miles west of Fort Myers. It had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

2:18 p.m. Milton winds have slowed a bit

The storm has weakened again with sustained winds of 130 mph but remains a Category 4 storm.

1:51 p.m. At least 10 tornadoes confirmed in Florida

At least 10 tornadoes have been reported on Wednesday, with multiple tornado warnings ongoing across central and South Florida.

One tornado was spotted crossing Interstate 75 in Glades County.

TORNADO crossing I-75 as we speak! Seek shelter NOW! pic.twitter.com/VYhef71ulX — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 9, 2024

Southwest Florida’s iconic Sunshine Skyway Bridge has closed to drivers in anticipation of Hurricane Milton.

12:00 p.m.

As of the 12:00 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Milton is now about 175 miles away from Tampa.

They say you need to make sure you’re in a safe place before landfall and make sure you have several ways to receive weather alerts.

12PM #Milton Position update: Have multiple ways to receive weather warnings throughout the event. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for the latest pic.twitter.com/wt7WldRSql — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2024

11:45 a.m. - Schools close

More than half of Florida’s school districts are closed ahead of Hurricane Milton, state education officials told the Associated Press.

Among those closed is the Hillsborough County school district, which is the nation’s seventh-largest school district with about 224,000 students.

11:29 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Miami shared a photo of a tornado crossing I-75. They did not confirm exactly where the tornado was seen.

TORNADO crossing I-75 as we speak! Seek shelter NOW! pic.twitter.com/VYhef71ulX — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 9, 2024

11:00 a.m. - NHC update

In the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update, they say the window for being able to evacuate Florida before Hurricane Milton is “coming to a close.”

Heavy rainfall across Florida’s panhandle will bring “the risk of catastrophic and life-threatening flash and urban flooding.”

11am EDT Wednesday- The Key Messages for #Milton are below. For more information on Milton, see https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ, and for your local weather forecast, visit https://t.co/SiZo8oA90V. pic.twitter.com/8aLkZJzCxk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2024

10:30 a.m. - “Ghost town”

ABC News shared an eerie video of Treasure Island, Florida near St. Petersburg virtually empty after evacuation orders were put in place.

The city of Treasure Island, Florida, looked like a “ghost town,” after evacuation orders were issued ahead of Hurricane Milton, local authorities said.



Read the latest on Hurricane Milton: https://t.co/VPznaTIzos pic.twitter.com/ti1B7axDn5 — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2024

10:00 a.m. - NHC update

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center lists Hurricane Milton about 210 miles southwest of Tampa with 155 mph maximum sustained winds.

10AM EDT #Milton Position Update: Ensure you are in your safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Stay up to date at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/3SL0QH9V8H — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2024

9:45 a.m. - “Like nothing they have seen before”

Milton could be “like nothing they have seen before,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said on “Good Morning America.”

“While you can ride out a storm and hide from the wind, you need to move away from the water,” she said.

“The water is what kills people,” Criswell said. “Nobody has to die from this storm. They just need to move out of the evacuation zone area into a place that is going to be safe from the storm surge.”

Nearly 1,500 flights to and from airports across Florida have been canceled as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Flight Aware.

Another 1,600 flights on Thursday have also been canceled, according to Flight Aware.

More than 800 of those Wednesday flights are going through Orlando International Airport, which has shut down through the storm. They say they’ll resume operations when it’s safe.

Operational Update/6 - Hurricane Milton

Our airport has now ceased commercial operations in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Milton. We'll resume operations as soon as it's safe, based on damage assessments, and keep you updated with the latest information. Stay safe, FL. pic.twitter.com/eZnkRyKSO1 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) October 9, 2024

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are also closing for the storm.

9:01 a.m. - Rush to finish preparations

The National Hurricane Center says if you have not finished preparing for the storm or evacuating, you need to do so immediately. They suggest you rush to finish preparing to protect your life and property.

9AM EDT #Milton Position Update: Rush to complete all preparations this morning to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for the latest information pic.twitter.com/ehg12yGvrA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2024

8:00 a.m. - Category 4

Milton has weakened slightly into a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph maximum sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. They say it will still be “an extremely dangerous major hurricane” when it makes landfall.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan expects that the storm will continue to weaken before landfall.

MILTON UPDATE: Good morning! As of the 8am advisory, Milton's strength is down slightly back to a Category 4 hurricane... Posted by Brian Monahan, WSB on Wednesday, October 9, 2024

5:00 a.m.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall late on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning along Florida’s west coast, near or just south of Tampa.

Monahan says the storm will have an enormous wind field that can bring devastating wind gusts and massive storm surge, which is what led to millions of people being forced to evacuate.

The National Hurricane Center says those in evacuation zones should leave the area immediately as there may not be enough time to get out if they wait until later on Wednesday.

Most of Florida is under a hurricane or tropical storm warning. Georgia’s coast is now under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Monahan also said southeast Georgia will see some rain, stronger wind gusts, and two to five feet of storm surge from Milton, but metro Atlanta and north Georgia will only see sunshine and breezy weather as the storm passes to the southeast.

Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency until Oct. 16 for Hurricane Milton and the damage it may bring with it.

Cool and dry in North Georgia while tracking Hurricane Milton in the south

