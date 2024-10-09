Local

Hurricane Milton: At least 6 airports closed, 3,000 Florida flights canceled

By WSBTV.com News Staff
FLORIDA — Airports across the state of Florida are shutting down and flights are being canceled in anticipation of Hurricane Milton’s landfall late Wednesday night.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Milton is a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph sustained winds. While Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it may weaken slightly before making landfall, it is still expected to hit Florida near or just south of Tampa as a major hurricane.

According to flight tracker Flight Aware, more than 2,200 flights have been canceled nationwide on Wednesday.

Of those, nearly 1,500 were going to or from airports in some of the parts of Florida expected to be among the hardest hit.

Another 1,600 flights across Florida have been preemptively canceled on Thursday, according to Flight Aware.

At least six airports across Florida have stopped flying and are fully closed until Hurricane Milton passes.

Orlando International Airport officially closed on Wednesday morning and has canceled more than 800 flights on Wednesday alone. They say they will reopen once it’s safe to do so.

Almost 400 flights at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday have been canceled as they close down as well. They stopped allowing flights in and out on Tuesday morning.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport closed its doors at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed until at least Friday.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport closed down after the last flight went out on Tuesday and will stay closed until at least Friday. The airport is in one of Florida’s mandatory evacuation zones.

Orlando Sanford International Airport closed on Wednesday morning. Airport officials clarified online that the airport does not serve as a shelter.

Palm Beach International Airport is still open for the time being, but will close at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

