Hurricane Milton: At least 6 airports closed, 3,000 Florida flights canceled

FLORIDA — Airports across the state of Florida are shutting down and flights are being canceled in anticipation of Hurricane Milton’s landfall late Wednesday night.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Milton is a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph sustained winds. While Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it may weaken slightly before making landfall, it is still expected to hit Florida near or just south of Tampa as a major hurricane.

According to flight tracker Flight Aware, more than 2,200 flights have been canceled nationwide on Wednesday.

Of those, nearly 1,500 were going to or from airports in some of the parts of Florida expected to be among the hardest hit.

Another 1,600 flights across Florida have been preemptively canceled on Thursday, according to Flight Aware.

At least six airports across Florida have stopped flying and are fully closed until Hurricane Milton passes.

Orlando International Airport officially closed on Wednesday morning and has canceled more than 800 flights on Wednesday alone. They say they will reopen once it’s safe to do so.

Operational Update/6 - Hurricane Milton

Our airport has now ceased commercial operations in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Milton. We'll resume operations as soon as it's safe, based on damage assessments, and keep you updated with the latest information. Stay safe, FL. pic.twitter.com/eZnkRyKSO1 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) October 9, 2024

Almost 400 flights at Tampa International Airport on Wednesday have been canceled as they close down as well. They stopped allowing flights in and out on Tuesday morning.

TPA IS NOW CLOSED: TPA suspended operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Milton. ⛈️ Airport staff are now securing the airfield, terminals, jet bridges and ground equipment.



LEARN MORE ➡️ https://t.co/odKichk1XX pic.twitter.com/bJ9bHkZJfK — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) October 8, 2024

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport closed its doors at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed until at least Friday.

‼️SRQ is open until 4pm today and many flights have already been canceled.



✈️We urge you to check with your airline directly to confirm if your flight is operating.



🔴The airport will be closed tomorrow, October 9th and Thursday, October 10th.



✈️ #FlySRQ pic.twitter.com/B2x1NDFegK — SRQ Airport (@SRQAirport) October 8, 2024

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport closed down after the last flight went out on Tuesday and will stay closed until at least Friday. The airport is in one of Florida’s mandatory evacuation zones.

Hurricane Milton Update - The airport terminal will close after the last flight on Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter. Prepare and stay safe. — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (@iflypie) October 7, 2024

Orlando Sanford International Airport closed on Wednesday morning. Airport officials clarified online that the airport does not serve as a shelter.

Hurricane Milton Update: Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) will suspend operations starting Wed, 10/09 at 8 a.m. SFB is not a shelter. For shelter info, call Seminole County at (407) 665-0000.



Allegiant customers: visit their Travel Alerts page: https://t.co/J6ZqIz3xnf pic.twitter.com/20NjkUy03C — Orlando Sanford International Airport (@SFB_Airport) October 8, 2024

Palm Beach International Airport is still open for the time being, but will close at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Oct. 8, 6:21 p.m.: PBI will suspend flight operations Wednesday at 9 p.m. and reopen when safe to do so. We'll post updates as available. Check directly with your airline for flight updates. PBI is not a shelter for people or vehicles. pic.twitter.com/Mx5EuY05bt — Palm Beach International Airport (@flyPBI) October 8, 2024

