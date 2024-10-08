Hurricane Milton: Traffic along I-75 up 280% as people evacuate Florida

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Hurricane Milton evacuees are making their way toward Atlanta.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Henry County on Tuesday afternoon where he found heavy traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75, many of the cars with Florida plates.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says traffic volume along the interstate was up 280% between the Georgia-Florida state line and Macon.

“Volumes were even higher Monday evening on both interstates, with an increase on I-75 northbound of 342% above normal, and 264% above normal on I-95 northbound,” GDOT said in a news release.

