Hurricane Milton: Gov. Kemp issues new state of emergency

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced two executive orders for the state’s response to Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

The first order from Kemp extends the state of emergency for counties affected by Hurricane Helene. The state of emergency will remain in effect through Wednesday.

That also means the state’s gas tax suspension will stay in effect.

“For as long as needed, we will work with those on the local level to ensure resources are available for those who need them following this devastating storm,” Kemp wrote on his X account.

The second order is a separate state of emergency for Hurricane Milton. It will be in place until at least Oct. 16. Kemp says the state is preparing for the major storm and any damages it could bring.

“I’m urging those who could be affected to prepare now!” Kemp wrote.

The state of emergency frees up emergency funds for areas that could be impacted and mobilizes agencies to help with clean-up.

Milton is currently projected to make landfall as a major hurricane on the Florida west coast late Wednesday night. Several Georgia counties on the coast are under a tropical storm watch.

