HURRICANE MILTON UPDATES: Storm expected to make landfall Wednesday night

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is continuing to track Hurricane Milton as it moves closer to making landfall in Florida.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Milton remains a Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds, but is forecasted to weaken slightly to a Category 4 hurricane when it nears landfall late on Wednesday.

5:00 a.m.

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall late on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning along Florida’s west coast, near or just south of Tampa.

Monahan says the storm will have an enormous wind field that can bring devastating wind gusts and massive storm surge, which is what led to millions of people being forced to evacuate.

The National Hurricane Center says those in evacuation zones should leave the area immediately as there may not be enough time to get out if they wait until later on Wednesday.

Most of Florida is under a hurricane or tropical storm warning. Georgia’s coast is now under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Monahan also said southeast Georgia will see some rain, stronger wind gusts, and two to five feet of storm surge from Milton, but metro Atlanta and north Georgia will only see sunshine and breezy weather as the storm passes to the southeast.

Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency until Oct. 16 for Hurricane Milton and the damage it may bring with it.

Cool and dry in North Georgia while tracking Hurricane Milton in the south

