‘Endless opportunities:’ Plan to revive Macy’s at Gwinnett Place Mall hit another milestone

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The plan to revive the old Gwinnett Place Mall is taking a major step forward after the county spent millions to buy the Macy’s building.

The plan to re-develop the old Gwinnett Place Mill hit another milestone today after the purchase of the Macy’s building. The vision for everything will take quite a while but Commissioner Kirkland Carden says you can expect progress earlier than most people think.

“This is the biggest redevelopment project in Gwinnett County,” Carden said.

The Macy’s at the old Gwinnett Place Mall is now the property of Gwinnett County. The county closed on the $16.5 million purchase on Monday.

“We have endless opportunities of what can be proposed,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said.

That means the 20-year plan to transform the site into a massive live-work-play area can be even more ambitious.

Carden represents the Gwinnett Place area.

He says the plan for nearly 4,000 homes, a park, a cultural center, and shops should start showing progress soon.

“there’s 20 years worth of development that you can see in that space, but it’s not going to take two decades before you begin to see progress,” Carden said.

Carden says that the dream could become a reality after some of the demolition starts as early as next year.

“This will be a site that’s accessible and useful for the private sector and the general public within the next three or four years,” Carden said.

The county now owns 76 acres of the Gwinnett Place Mall site. The area is slated to be renamed “Global Villages” with the goal of becoming the crown jewel of Gwinnett County.

“And make a destination location for generations to come,” Carden said.

The county plans to hire a developer early next year. The Macy’s plans to stay open through at least the first part of 2025.

