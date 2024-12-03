Husband accused of killing wife, daughter inside GA home

QUITMAN, Ga. — A 44-year-old Georgia man faces murder charges after a mother and daughter were shot and killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, around 9:40 a.m., Brooks County deputies contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist with a double murder that happened at a home on Shiver Lane, in Quitman.

The sheriff’s office said, when deputies arrived they found a mother and daughter had been shot inside the home. The women were identified as Tamiko Mobley, 48, and Tiaja Mobley, 25, both of Quitman.

According to the GBI, Tamiko Mobley did not live at the home but stayed with her daughter after an argument with her husband, 44-year-old Wilbert Mobley, Jr., the night before.

Both victims were taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where autopsies will be performed.

Investigators also found a man who had also been shot at and hit by debris during the shooting. His age and identity were not released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials identified the husband as the suspect. He was arrested outside of the home.

Wilbert Mobley, Jr. was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of Felony Murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He was booked into the Brooks County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-597-8477, submitting a tip online, or downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

©2024 Cox Media Group