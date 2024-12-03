Bankhead Seafood founder who ‘nourished the city of Atlanta’ for decades has died

ATLANTA — The Atlanta restaurant community and Westside neighborhood are mourning the loss of an icon.

Helen “Mama” Harden, who founded Bankhead Seafood over 50 years ago, died this week. The restaurant posted a tribute video and statement in Harden’s memory on Monday.

“For over 50 years, Mrs. Harden nourished the city of Atlanta, both with her cooking and her boundless spirit. Her unwavering dedication and compassion touched countless lives, leaving an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her,” the restaurant wrote. “As we celebrate her remarkable life and mourn her passing, let us hold tightly to the joy, love, and inspiration she brought to so many. Her legacy lives on, especially on the corner of Bankhead and Westlake in Atlanta, GA, where her presence shaped the heart of our community.”

Bankhead Seafood was a staple along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway for 50 years. People lined up outside the restaurant for blocks to get a taste of Harden’s famous fish and tartar sauce.

But in January 2018, the restaurant announced it would have to close. Rappers Mike “Killer Mike” Render and Clifford “T.I.” Harris weren’t ready to let it shut down for good.

The rappers purchased the business in 2019, including the name, trademark and recipes. After years of hard work and planning, Bankhead Seafood reopened in November with Mama Harden in attendance.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement on Monday that read.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends mourning the passing of Ms. Helen Brown Harden, the visionary founder of Bankhead Seafood. For over 50 years, she gifted our community a culinary treasure that grew into a beloved institution. As we recently celebrated Mike and TI’s reopening of Bankhead Seafood, we are reminded of Ms. Harden’s contribution to our city. Her legacy will endure, not only through her food but also in the hearts of all who were touched by her vision and dedication to serving our community.”

Bankhead Seafood says memorial service information will be shared at a later date.

