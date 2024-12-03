‘Artist and master craftsman:’ Family remembers Atlanta man killed in carjacking

ATLANTA — The family of a man who was shot and killed during a carjacking outside an Atlanta liquor store is remembering the man they described as an artist and renaissance man.

David Tuttle, 70, was shot and killed in a parking lot on Metropolitan Pkwy. SW near the I-85/I-75 downtown connector on Saturday night.

Police say Jaylen Mosley, 19, was trying to steal Tuttle’s car when he shot him. He was arrested shortly after the shooting.

The Tuttle Family shared a statement with Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers on Monday afternoon that read,

“We are devastated that David was taken by the senseless violence so prevalent today in communities large and small. We are thankful for the Atlanta Police Department’s swift apprehension of the suspect and are working in cooperation with the authorities and the court to ensure there is justice for this crime. David was a native Atlantan, raised in Ansley Park and a member of the South Atlanta community. He was a beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend. A renaissance man, artist, and master craftsman, he was a creative and kind soul with an amazing sense of humor who will be deeply missed.” — The Tuttle Family

“I don’t know him, but most of the guys who hang around here, they know,” store owner Solomon Tesfamichael said.

At the time of the shooting, Mosley was a fugitive out of Houston, Texas on a criminal mischief charge. Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News show he didn’t show up for his October court date after being accused of damaging someone’s door by trying to pull it open.

Investigators say Mosley was captured on security camera pulling down his mask and then covering his face back up. They say that one move allowed them to get a good look at his face.

Mosley was scheduled to have his first court appearance on Monday morning, but waived the hearing. His next court date is scheduled for three weeks from now.

