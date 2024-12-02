County finalizes purchase of Macy’s at Gwinnett Place Mall for $16.5 million

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County announced it has completed the purchase of the last anchor store at Gwinnett Place Mall.

The purchase of the Macy’s at the former Gwinnett Place Mall was finalized on Monday by the Urban Redevelopment Agency of Gwinnett County.

The 23-acre department and furniture store will be transformed into a mixed-use complex and is projected to bring new opportunities to Gwinnett residents and businesses. The county is partnering with CBRE, a real estate services firm to advance and refine plans for the redevelopment.

“We are thrilled to officially secure the Macy’s properties at Gwinnett Place Mall as we continue to make rapid and deliberate forward progress in the site’s redevelopment,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “This purchase is critical for us to attract top development partners in 2025, and together work toward creating a revitalized urban hub for Gwinnett County residents, entrepreneurs and businesses.”

According to officials, with this purchase, the Urban Redevelopment Agency and Gwinnett County will own a combined total of 76 acres on the Gwinnett Place Mall site.

“This acquisition is yet another exciting milestone for the future of our community,” said Gwinnett County District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden.”

Macy’s department and furniture stores will be leased back to Macy’s for continued operations through early 2025.

The county plans to select a development partner in early 2025.

