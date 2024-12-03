Suspected coin-thieving duo stole thousands of dollars in quarters from inside air compressors

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested after Georgia deputies said they stole from multiple coin-operated air compressors.

On Nov. 27, around 6 a.m., Gordon County deputies were called to a convenience store near Calhoun. Deputies said there was a report of theft from a coin-operating air compressor.

Witnesses told authorities the thieves drove away in a black Chevrolet SUV. Nearly an hour later, deputies spotted the suspects breaking into another machine at a convenience store in Calhoun.

The suspects identified as Wilbur Antonio Flores, 33, of Baltimore, Md., and Luis Viera, 33, of Brooklyn, Md. were arrested.

According to Gordon County officials, deputies found more than $1,000 in quarters in their SUV, a stolen license plate, a crowbar used to break into the machine, and a shop vac they used to remove the coins.

Deputies conducted a search warrant at the suspects’ motel room and found several thousands of dollars in quarters in the room. The total amount was undisclosed.

One of the suspects told deputies they’d been targeting machines from Maryland to Georgia.

The duo was booked into the Gordon County Jail.

