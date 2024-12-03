‘Extremely long:’ YSL jurors ready to return to normal lives after spending nearly 2 years on trial

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Jurors in the trial against alleged criminal street gang Young Slime Life and hip hop superstar Young Thug say they are ready to get back to their normal lives after reaching a verdict on Tuesday.

Jury selection for the trial, which is now the longest criminal trial in Georgia’s history, began nearly two years ago in January 2023. Testimony lasted more than a year with the first witness being called in November 2023.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with the jury’s foreman, who had some criticisms of the “extremely long” trial’s length, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

By the time the case was sent to the jury, only two defendants remained standing trial: Deamonte Kendrick, also known as rapper Yak Gotti, and Shannon Stillwell.

Kendrick was found not guilty on all charges against him. Stillwell was convicted only of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Stillwell was sentenced to the 10-year maximum with credit for the two years he already served. The balance will be served on probation.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, accepted a non-negotiated plea deal last month.

Throughout the trial, several other defendants accepted plea deals and others had their cases severed from one another.

