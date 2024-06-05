Fulton Co. Board of Health temporarily closes 2 clinics due to Atlanta water issues

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Health says two of their facilities will be closed Wednesday due to ongoing water pressure issues in Atlanta.

The Atlanta water crisis has been an ongoing issue unfolding across the city since this past Friday morning when multiple water main breaks led to widespread water issues.

While the City of Atlanta says repairs are nearly complete and water access is expected to be back to normal Wednesday, FCBOH has its Park Place and MLK Jr. Drive SW locations closed to the public.

However, all other FCBOH officers are open for normal business on Wednesday.

For patients seeking services or treatment at the closed facilities, FCBOH said to visit either the Neighborhood Union Health Center on Sunset Avenue or the College Park Regional Health Center on John Wesley Avenue.

Officials said anyone with appointments impacted by the disruption should call 770-520-7500.

