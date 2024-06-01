‘We could’ve done a better job:’ Atlanta mayor promises better communication after water main breaks

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined other city officials, including Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and Watershed Commissioner Al Wiggins Jr., to address the city’s residents on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Atlanta suffered at least four water main breaks throughout the day on Friday, including two categorized as “major:” Joseph E. Boone Blvd. and James P. Brawley Dr. and W. Peachtree St. and 11th St.

Mayor Dickens assured residents that crews are working diligently around the clock to get the breaks repaired and water service restored.

Currently, thousands of Atlantans are without water and thousands more are under a Boil Water Advisory.

The mayor did acknowledge that the city’s communication since the first break on Friday morning hasn’t been the best.

“I will be candid. Overnight we did not do the best job of communicating. We could’ve done a better job over the past day and for that, I apologize,” he said.

The mayor says they will provide regular updates at least every two hours until the issue is resolved.

There is currently no timeline for when repairs will be complete and water service will be restored across the city.

