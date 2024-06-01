Zoo Atlanta reopens Saturday, though some concessions restricted

ATLANTA — Friday’s water main breaks across the Atlanta area saw Zoo Atlanta close early, but the park will be open on Saturday.

While a boil water advisory is still in effect for parts of the city and repair work is ongoing, Zoo Atlanta said they will have normal operating hours on Saturday.

However, while the zoo will be open, some concession items will be restricted.

“Fountain drinks and some other concessions will not be available today; canned and bottled items may be purchased from vending machines,” the zoo said in a morning announcement.

While fountain drinks are off-limits at the zoo, the park is still operating the Splash Fountain.

“The Splash Fountain water play experience will operate normally today. Splash Fountain is on its own closed and chlorinated water system and is not impacted by the Boil Water Advisory,” Zoo Atlanta said.

