LIVE UPDATES: Third water main break in Midtown Atlanta, West Peachtree Street

ATLANTA — A third water main break has arisen in Midtown Atlanta, Atlanta Police has confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

Police say they responded to the area of 11th Street NE and West Peachtree Street NE in reference to what appears to be a water main break. APD says they have a portion of West Peachtree Street blocked off until the issue can be resolved.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is also on scene to assist.

Earlier this afternoon, two large water main breaks caused customers to be without water in a large area of northwest Atlanta, from downtown to westside to midtown to southwest Atlanta. A boil water advisory is in effect in parts of metro Atlanta.

A water outage began at 5 p.m. for parts of metro Atlanta as workers started to repair the pipe. It’s unclear when the water will come back on.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management initially said the water disruption would be city-wide, but then clarified it is limited to the impacted area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The first main break was reported at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James. P. Brawley Drive around 8 a.m.. A spokesperson from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne that the break was a 48-inch transmission line that directly connected to the city’s water treatment plant. A second, 32-inch main has also broken.

[PHOTOS: Major water main break having widespread impact on northwest Atlanta]

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the impacts of the main break are widespread and affecting downtown Atlanta. Some customers are without water and others have low water pressure.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 Water main break in northwest Atlanta Water main break in northwest Atlanta (WSB-TV)

[READ: Full list of business and organization closures]

Stay with Channel 2 Action News for the latest on this developing story

LIVE UPDATES

10:36 p.m.

The Atlanta Police Department reported they responded to the area of 11th Street NE and West Peachtree Street NE in reference to what appears to be a water main break.

5:47 p.m.

Megan Thee Stallion announced on Twitter that tonight’s show at State Farm Arena has been postponed until Sunday night.

“Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing,” she wrote. “I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol.”

Unfortunately, we will need to reschedule tonight’s show at State Farm Arena due to the massive water main break that The City of Atlanta is experiencing 🥺



I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol.… — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 31, 2024

State Farm Arena confirmed that tickets for tonight’s show will automatically be honored on Sunday.

5:50 p.m.

Nine MARTA stations have been shut down due to the water outage. They include the West End, Lakewood, Five Points, Georgia State, King Memorial, Inman Park, Candler Park, Bankhead and College Park stations.

4:35 p.m.

Water service disruption will begin at 5 p.m. for the affected areas.

3:56 p.m.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the DWM is cleared to lift it after sampling protocols.

The boil water advisory will remain in place until DWM is cleared to lift the advisory following sampling protocols. DWM has developed an informative video outlining proper procedures to take during a boil water advisory. #ATLDWM



Link: https://t.co/ugH9lGPXch pic.twitter.com/lOoqTq1cTv — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) May 31, 2024

3:23 p.m.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue has sent a 3,000-gallon water tanker to the city of Atlanta.

“DeKalb County is honored to be able to support the city of Atlanta during this crisis,” DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said. “DeKalb County stands ready to provide additional resources if needed.”

2:37 p.m.

A third main appears to have broken in the West Paces Ferry area. That break, on Beechwood Road, is affecting residents, businesses and hydrants in that area. It’s unclear if that main break is related to the other two.

The Department of Watershed Management crews’ team is making emergency repairs near 1236 E Beechwood Drive NW. Water service has been temporarily interrupted, affecting residents, businesses, and hydrants in the area. We will provide additional updates. #DWMatWork #ATLWatershed pic.twitter.com/rolDBGHnhs — Atlanta Watershed (@ATLWatershed) May 31, 2024

2:23 p.m.

Parts of metro Atlanta in the shaded area will experience a water outage starting at 5 p.m. when crews start to make repairs. People in those areas are asked to prepare to not have water for an “unspecified” amount of time.

The DWM is asking for immediate water restrictions to allow system pressures to rebuild.

PLEASE SHARE: If you are in the shaded area below, you are advised to boil your water before drinking or use bottled water: https://2wsb.tv/3R9ct4G Posted by WSB-TV on Friday, May 31, 2024

2:12 p.m.

A boil water advisory has been issued for much of metro Atlanta. Anyone experiencing low pressure or outages are asked to boil water before drinking or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food and brushing teeth.

DWM is also reporting another main has broken in East Atlanta in the area of 2922 Glenwood Ave.

It’s unclear when water will be restored or how many customers have been affected.

2:10 p.m.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management now says a 36-inch main has also broken. Both pipes are transmission lines that carry large volumes of water to the metro Atlanta area.

Good news, drivers! Busy road reopens today in final phase to replace bridges over GA 400





©2024 Cox Media Group