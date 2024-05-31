Family desperate to find hit-and-run driver who killed 20-year-old son 2 years after his death

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family is asking for the public’s help to find a driver who hit and killed a 20-year-old who was out buying snacks for his siblings.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in South Fulton County Friday, where Joshua Love as hit and killed two years ago on Highway 138.

Friday would have been Love’s 22nd birthday, and his family told Jones that the best gift ever would be for the driver to turn themself in, or for someone to share information leading police to the driver.

His mother, Quandolyn McFarland, said he just went on a quick snack run and never came back.

“He told them he would get them some snacks and he would be back,” McFarland said. “But in natural reality, he didn’t return.”

Someone in a red SUV hit him and kept going. Then four other cars hit him. McFarland said that is still painful to her.

“It’s been two years no, and you have no remorse. No regret. You have no intentions on turning yourself in,” Quandolyn McFarland said.

His father, Fidel McFarland, said he is still haunted by that night and wonders what would have happened if the person in the SUV stopped to try to help.

“I remember that night like it was yesterday,” Fidel McFarland said. “They could have saved our son’s life if they just would have stopped.”

Police said they still have no leads.

The family is pleading for the driver to come forward.

“It would give me and my family peace,” Fidel McFarland said.

“He was so youn and his life was snatched away from him,” Quandolyn McFarland said.

The McFarlands said that stretch of Highway 138 is dangerous and needs more lights, traffic signals and sidewalks.

